Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.54

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $169.54 and last traded at $169.54, with a volume of 2914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $567,447,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $355,625,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

