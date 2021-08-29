Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.54

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $169.54 and last traded at $169.54, with a volume of 2914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $567,447,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $355,625,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
