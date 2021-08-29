Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.2% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $292,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $59.40. 13,129,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,887,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

