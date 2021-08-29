Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLPBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.