Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

COLL stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $725.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

