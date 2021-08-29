Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 629,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 85,360 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

