Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $45,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after acquiring an additional 118,156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 531.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.