Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Up 154.9% in August

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the July 29th total of 843,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COCP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded on January 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

