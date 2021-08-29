CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $44.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.34.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

