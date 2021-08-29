CNB Financial Co. (CCNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 15th

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.98 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.03.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

