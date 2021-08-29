Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Clearway Energy has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 231.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.5%.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $625,212. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

