Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Clarus were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clarus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

