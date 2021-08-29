CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

