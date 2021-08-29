CKW Financial Group Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,024. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

