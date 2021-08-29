CKW Financial Group Purchases 16,249 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 50.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $316,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $452.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $452.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

