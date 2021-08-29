CKW Financial Group Invests $90,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Newmont by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 165,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 44,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. 5,029,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,086. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.