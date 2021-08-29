CKW Financial Group Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,010.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

