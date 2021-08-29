Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $172.93. 7,038,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

