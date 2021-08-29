Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 110,494 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 289,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 148,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

