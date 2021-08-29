Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $139,143,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $285.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $291.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

