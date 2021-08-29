Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $273,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,881,000 after purchasing an additional 122,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

