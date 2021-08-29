Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $259,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $103.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37.

