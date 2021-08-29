Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,437 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.71. 925,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,025. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.