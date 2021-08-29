Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.32. 1,561,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,654. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.