Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiyoda Corporation engages in the provision of engineering services. Its operating segment consists of Engineering and Other segments. Engineering segment provides industrial machinery consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services. Other segment deals with temporary staffing, information technology and travel services. Chiyoda Corporation is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYCY opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98. Chiyoda has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.46.

