China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in August

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRHKY remained flat at $$16.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75. China Resources Beer has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

