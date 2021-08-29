China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the July 29th total of 80,700 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

COE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. bought a new position in China Online Education Group in the first quarter worth about $78,254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 2,399.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. 385,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,247. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.87.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

