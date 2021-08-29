Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

CVX stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

