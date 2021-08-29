Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on September 15th

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $29.35 on Friday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

