Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on September 15th

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $29.35 on Friday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile
