Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$337.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$349.77 million.

