Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$9.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -682.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,210.53%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.