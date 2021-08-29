Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Update

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the July 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Shares of BSHPF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Challenger Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
