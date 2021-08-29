Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Update

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the July 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of BSHPF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Challenger Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group Plc is an exploration company, with interest in oil and gas. Its project includes Bain, Cooper, Donaldson, Eneas and Miami. The company was founded by Alan Robert Burns in April 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

