CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 29.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

