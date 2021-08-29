Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Down 39.4% in August

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 278,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CEPU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 237,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 159.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47,849 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 268.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $136,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

