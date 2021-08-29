Centaur Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $4.50 million and $459,910.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

