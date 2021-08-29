Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.43

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 4962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Celestica alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.