CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.60 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

