C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $237.01

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.01 ($3.10) and traded as low as GBX 236.60 ($3.09). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 243 ($3.17), with a volume of 281,007 shares trading hands.

CCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital lowered C&C Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded C&C Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £954.72 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41.

In related news, insider David Forde purchased 48,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £118,306.32 ($154,567.96). In the last three months, insiders bought 48,192 shares of company stock worth $11,855,040.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

