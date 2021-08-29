Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.10 million, a P/E ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $40,267,693,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 65.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 990,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 689,270 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.