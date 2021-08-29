CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. 1,215,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.75.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 241,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,523,424.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,178 shares of company stock worth $13,414,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.