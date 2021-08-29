Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Holdings Lowered by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,408 shares during the period. Capri comprises approximately 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Capri worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.