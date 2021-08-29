Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.04. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.64 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

LPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $843.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.71. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

