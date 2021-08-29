Capital Analysts LLC Sells 98 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $658.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,434. The stock has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $662.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $615.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

