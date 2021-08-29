Capital Analysts LLC Sells 7,609 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.74. 257,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07.

