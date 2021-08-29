Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,188. The firm has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

