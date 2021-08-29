Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. 1,129,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

