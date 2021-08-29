Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) & Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Critical Comparison

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Accenture and Capita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 6 19 0 2.76 Capita 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture currently has a consensus target price of $312.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.99%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Capita.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 12.06% 28.94% 13.73% Capita N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accenture and Capita’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $44.33 billion 4.81 $5.11 billion $7.46 44.99 Capita $4.27 billion 0.22 $17.98 million N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Capita.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Accenture has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accenture beats Capita on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results. The company’s services include helping clients capture new growth by shifting to data-driven and platform-based models, optimizing their cost structures, increasing product and business model innovation, and differentiating and scaling digital experiences for their customers. The Financial Services segment serves the banking, capital markets, and insurance industries by addressing growth, cost and profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. The Health and Public Service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through provision of insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions. The Products segment serves the following: Consumer Goods, Retail, and Travel Services group; Industrial group; and Life Sciences. The company helps clients enhance their performance in distribution and sales and marketing; in research and development and manufacturing; and in business functions such as finance, human resources, procurement and supply chain while leveraging technology. The Resources segment serves the chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, utilities, and related industries by working to develop and execute innovative strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives and integrate digital technologies. The Other segment represents the pension settlement charge. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

