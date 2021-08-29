Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Up 115.0% in August

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the July 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NUGS traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.06. 570,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,803. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

