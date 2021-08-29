Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Up 115.0% in August

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the July 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NUGS traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.06. 570,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,803. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
