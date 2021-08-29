Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$163.00 at Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$158.00 to C$163.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$159.58.

TSE CM opened at C$146.47 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$144.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

