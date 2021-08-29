Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces Dividend of $1.15

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.1533 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.10.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

