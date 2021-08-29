Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

CPB opened at $41.40 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

